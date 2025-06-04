Hull FC’s Oliver Holmes forced to retire with immediate effect

OLIVER HOLMES has been forced to retire from rugby league – after playing just one game for Hull FC.

The former Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards forward joined Hull on a two-year deal ahead of this season.

But a knee problem in pre-season flared up when he made his debut in the Challenge Cup against York Acorn in February.

After trying several remedies, a fix couldn’t be found and Holmes has called time on his career at the age of 32.

“Calling it a day has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve made throughout my career,” he said.

“The head still wanted to go, but unfortunately the body was saying no.

“I gave myself every chance to get back playing again, but unfortunately that just didn’t happen and that’s the way it is in sport sometimes.

“We’ve tried different injections and I’ve been for surgery, but things just haven’t worked out how I wanted them to on the medical side of things and now’s the time to call it a day sadly.”

Holmes’ made 285 appearances in his career, 229 of them in twelve seasons as a first-teamer at Castleford, where he lost two Challenge Cup finals – in 2014 and his final season, 2021 – and the 2017 Super League Grand Final.

After one season with Warrington he joined Leigh in 2023, and finally lifted silverware that year as part of their winning side at Wembley.

On the international front he was capped once by England – against France in October 2018 – and played twice for England Knights on their tour of Papua New Guinea the same autumn.

Holmes said: “I’ve not really had too much time to reflect on my career yet, but a lot of the lads told me I should be proud of what I’ve achieved in the game.

“That’s what gets me emotional – knowing that those good times are gone and I won’t be able to experience those moments as a player anymore.

“Looking back now, winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017 with Cas and winning the Challenge Cup with Leigh in 2023 – I’d say they are the standouts in my career. Representing England was also a really big moment for me and my family.

“But one thing that I will cherish the most from my time in professional rugby league is the friendships I have made.”