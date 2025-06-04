Talking Rugby League: Are Huddersfield Giants on the mend?

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS gave an improved performance against Leigh Leopards last Thursday night without going so far as to win the game.

They ended up losing 24-28, which was a much lower margin than many people might have been expecting.

The main reason for their improved performance, even though it came too late in the game, was that their coach was able to select his strongest spine for the first time this season.

George Flanagan, Tui Lolohea, Adam Clune and Zac Woolford are a strong combination that stand comparison with many other spines in Super League.

And Flanagan’s try was absolutely magnificent and demonstrated that he is surely destined to be a superstar in our sport.

The sad thing for the Giants supporters is that their team may be playing better, but they have no chance of making the play-offs at the end of the year.

That’s why it’s so disappointing that the Challenge Cup is played so early in the season.

At one time the Challenge Cup was introduced when the season was two-thirds over.

Its function was to give clubs who were unlikely to make the play-offs another trophy to aim for to revive their seasons.

If the Challenge Cup were beginning in June or July, the Giants would be able to enter it believing they had a chance.

But in 2025 that chance has long gone.