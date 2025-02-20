Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity rocked by key absentees

HULL KR and Wakefield Trinity have both been rocked by key absentees ahead of their Super League Round Two clash at the DIY Kitchens Stadium tonight.

Rovers will be without halfback Tyrone May, whilst Trinity are missing Jake Trueman through illness.

For Willie Peters’ side, Peta Hiku moves into the halves to replace May, whilst Jack Broadbent makes his way into the centre position.

How we shape up to face Wakefield Trinity 👊#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/LbKSYDXvUJ — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) February 20, 2025

Meanwhile, it’s a straight swap for Trueman and Olly Russell, with the former Huddersfield Giants man coming in off the bench to start in Trueman’s place.

Youngster Harvey Smith comes onto the bench with Thomas Doyle starting at hooker in the absence of Liam Hood.