RFL release statement on Danika Priim following sexual assault charge

THE RFL has released a statement in the aftermath of rugby league pundit and RFL Vice President, Danika Priim, being charged with sexual assault.

The report about Priim’s charge first originated in the Daily Mail. It was alleged that Priim ‘intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

It was also alleged Priim assaulted the woman ‘when she did not consent’ and she ‘did not reasonably believe’ that the alleged victim was consenting.

The 40-year-old appeared before Leeds magistrates’ court last week, with the case now being sent to Leeds Crown Court where Priim will appear on March 13.

The Daily Mail reported that no pleas were entered during the hearing.

Now the RFL has released a statement, saying: “The Rugby Football League can confirm that it has been agreed that Danika Priim will voluntarily stand down from her role as RFL Vice President whilst ongoing legal proceedings take place.

“The Rugby Football League will be making no further comment until completion of the legal proceedings.”