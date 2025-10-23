Hull KR announce new major deal with stadium sponsor

SEWELL GROUP will continue their sponsorship of Craven Park under a new two-year deal signed with treble winners Hull KR.

In official partnership since 2015, Sewell Group took up the principal and stadium naming rights partners ahead of the 2022 season.

And the new deal will now last until the end of 2027 in a major development for the East Yorkshire club.

Hull KR chief executive Paul Lakin was delighted with the news, saying: “We have a lot of shared values and synergies including lifting the aspirations of the communities we serve.

“Whether that’s the cumulation on the field with trophies, or the work we’ve done together to put rugby balls in youngsters’ hands and build the community 3G pitch.

“2025 was of course a memorable year for the stadium, including August when Sewell Group Craven Park hosted the world’s biggest band in Coldplay, which saw 50,000 people party together under the Sewell Group branding.

“With plans in place to further develop the Sewell Group Craven Park campus into a real community focal point and force for good 365 days a year, the club could not have a better partner to guide us through those plans and developments, than the expertise Sewell can provide.

“The Sewell Group are set to celebrate their 150th birthday in 2026, they are one of the city’s longest serving and proudest institutions, we cannot wait to celebrate that milestone with them.”

Simon Davison, Group Finance Director of Sewell Group said: “After seeing the club progress even further this year and inspire the next generation to emulate the class of 2025, we could not be prouder to announce the extension of our association with the club and stadium.”