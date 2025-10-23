Parramatta Eels release halfback ahead of Super League move

PARRAMATTA EELS have released halfback Dean Hawkins ahead of a proposed move to Super League.

The playmaker has been granted the release from the final year of his contract “to pursue an opportunity in the English Super League”, Parramatta said.

Hawkins began his career with South Sydney Rabbitohs, registering 14 appearances between 2021 and 2024 before moving to the Eels ahead of the 2025 NRL campaign.

The 26-year-old made 12 appearances for the Eels this year, scoring two tries in the process, but he has been allowed to leave just one season into a two-year deal.

Parramatta general manager Mark O’Neill said: “Dean really stepped up for us last season when Mitch (Moses) was out.

“He steered the team around with confidence, and earned the respect of everyone in the squad.

“He’s a true professional and he just loves the game which showed every time he pulled on the jersey.”