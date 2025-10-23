Hull KR-Brisbane Broncos World Club Challenge fixture linked with two venues

HULL KR and Brisbane Broncos could play the 2026 World Club Challenge at either Hull FC’s MKM Stadium or Leeds United’s Elland Road, according to The Courier Mail.

The 2025 World Club Challenge was shelved because the reigning premiers of each hemisphere – Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers – were involved in the Las Vegas extravaganza at the start of this year.

However, both Rovers and the Broncos are eager for the 2026 version to go ahead, with the proposed date now being pencilled in for Thursday 19th or Friday 20th February, a week before KR take part in this year’s Las Vegas event against Leeds Rhinos.

Sewell Group Craven Park currently has a capacity of just over 12,000, while the MKM Stadium on the other side of Hull can seat 25,000 and Elland Road 37,000.

“We think the opportunity to chase another trophy will be motivating for the whole club,” Brisbane CEO Dave Donaghy told The Courier Mail.

“We are having really productive discussions with Hull KR at the moment and hope we can finalise those soon.

“We looked at inviting Hull here; however, with them competing in the Las Vegas concept next year it would have been challenging.

“We thought if we could play the game here, we’d have a packed Suncorp Stadium. As it turns out, it will be packed anyway with plenty of concert goers attending Ed Sheeran.”