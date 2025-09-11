Hull KR boss Willie Peters explains why he turned down chance to interview for NRL job

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has explained that he didn’t want “any distractions” towards the back end of the 2025 Super League season after turning down the opportunity to be interviewed for the vacant Newcastle Knights job.

With Adam O’Brien set to exit the Hunter club at the end of the current campaign, speculation has been mounting as to who will take over.

Peters’ name has been mentioned, especially when considering the way in which he has transformed Rovers’ fortunes on the field.

The former halfback has guided Rovers to two Challenge Cup Finals and one Super League Grand Final, winning one and losing two.

The Daily Telegraph writer Buzz Rothfield revealed over the weekend that Peters had rejected the chance to interview for the Newcastle job.

And now Peters himself has revealed why he took the decision to knock back a chance to interview for the number one position at his former club.

“I don’t want any distractions for this back end of the year with Hull KR, where we’re going and what we’re doing,” Peters said.

“It’s my sole focus to prepare these players and work with the staff to make sure that we give this back end of the year what it deserves and that’s putting everything into it.

“I’m not going to say to the players that we need to be committed for the next six weeks if I’m there going to interview for jobs in the NRL and then come back and say ‘boys, I’m back in now’.

“It doesn’t work like that, you need to be 100 per cent committed to what you’re doing. I’m not going to interview. I’m very comfortable to say that in terms of my focus is what I’m doing to prepare these players to hopefully put ourselves in a position to go and get the treble.

“That would be an unbelievable achievement for the club. There’s a lot to go in that but that’s where it stands, my focus is here.”