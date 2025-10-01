RFL try error admission sets ‘dangerous precedent’ says St Helens boss

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens has warned that the RFL’s admission of an officiating error in his side’s play-off win sets a “dangerous precedent”.

The club won the eliminator against Leeds Rhinos 16-14 with a last-gasp Shane Wright try, after pulling to within two points via Jon Bennison’s 75th-minute score.

The latter incident caused a great deal of controversy, with on-field referee Jack Smith reporting a ‘no try’ on Bennison’s attempt to ground the ball.

Video official Chris Kendall subsequently overturned that decision based on two camera angles, but a third – only shown after the call was made – appeared to show that Bennison had not made the whitewash.

The RFL issued a public apology on Wednesday, saying: “On the second St Helens try decision, the on-field call of ‘no try’ should not have been over-ruled.”

Wellens, who is now preparing his side to travel to Hull KR for Friday’s semi-final, said: “I am surprised there’s been a statement released.

“People can argue whether it was a try or not, whether the ball was on the line, but I think it sets a dangerous precedent.

“Firstly there becomes an expectation for those types of press releases being put out more regularly. But secondly and more importantly, what this does is puts the officials in big games this week under more pressure than they already were. That’s a concern.”