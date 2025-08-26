Willie Peters explains how Hull KR have addressed Leeds Rhinos loss as potential Jez Litten problem dismissed

WILLIE PETERS has explained that he ‘reflected’ heavily on what he could have improved heading into Hull KR’s 28-6 loss to Leeds Rhinos last weekend.

Rovers were second best throughout in a shock hefty defeat and now Peters has revealed just how he and the players have responded.

“We had three days away from the game, players did their recovery but we didn’t watch the game until three days post-game,” Peters said.

“Positives and negatives of that is you have a lot of time to think. It was important to reflect on our own prep and I’m included in that.

“It starts with what I do. I had a reflection on what I could improve leading into the game and the players did as well.

“You have those conversations when you walk through the door but there was a different buzz to a positive performance which shows me the players want to improve.

“But the important thing is that we don’t dwell on it.”

There could be one problem for Rovers in the upcoming weeks, with star hooker Jez Litten one penalty point away from a ban.

With Michael McIlorum and Bill Leyland currently sidelined with injury, it leaves Rovers potentially short if Litten picks up another point.

But Peters isn’t worried about that.

“Jez has got to keep playing and being himself. You don’t want to think about anything else except from performing.

“You lose sight of what’s important. Jez has a lot of consistency in his game and that’s all I want him to do.”