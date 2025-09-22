Six Super League stars charged as Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and Huddersfield Giants men

SIX Super League stars have been charged from the weekend action with Wakefield Trinity the only play-off side to have incurred a charge.

That charge is for Seth Nikotemo and a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge during Wakefield’s hammering of the Salford Red Devils. However, the second-rower has received just one penalty point and will not miss Trinity’s play-off clash against Leigh Leopards this weekend.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Seth Nikotemo (Wakefield Trinity) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Louix Gorman (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

George Flanagan (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Drop knees – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Leigh Leopards – Grade A Drops knees – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2.5 – No further action

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade B Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Shoulder Charge – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 4