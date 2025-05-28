Mitchell Pearce returns to Catalans Dragons

MITCHELL PEARCE has returned to Catalans Dragons before the birth of his first child.

Pearce, who made 41 appearances for the French side in 2022 and 2023, took part in a training session yesterday, giving positioning tips as well as discussing tactics with the management.

The 36-year-old will stay with the Dragons until the end of the 2025 Super League season on a voluntary basis, providing added value to the Catalans players when they need it most.

“He came to see us at the office to tell us that he was there and that he had time and the desire to pass on his skills,” explained general manager Sébastien Munoz to French publication L’Independant.

Mitchell Pearce made his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2007 as a 17-year-old and won a Premiership in 2013, the Minor Premiership in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and the World Club Challenge in 2014.

He joined the Newcastle Knights in 2018 and his form the following season earned the halfback six consecutive man-of-the-match awards and an Origin recall, winning the series in 2019.

Pearce joined the NRL’s 300-club earlier in 2019 with 77 tries in 309 appearances in the competition.