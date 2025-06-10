Hull KR boss Willie Peters ‘on radar’ of NRL clubs

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters is ‘on the radar’ of NRL clubs following his increasing reputation in the Super League competition.

After steering Rovers to a third final in three years, Peters and KR finally tasted success in the Challenge Cup competition last weekend – and it’s left NRL clubs sitting up to take note.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has claimed that Peters’ “stocks rose even higher” following Rovers’ success at Wembley against Warrington Wolves’ Sam Burgess.

Peters’ name had been mentioned as a possibility to take over at new NRL franchise, Perth Bears, but they have instead decided to look to current Australia head coach Mal Meninga.