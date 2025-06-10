St Helens hit by yet another long-term injury blow

ST HELENS have received another injury blow with the news that centre Mark Percival will be out for up to six weeks

Percival had the surgery on Monday 10th June for a bone spur injury in his ankle.

The 31-year-old has missed just two games of the 2025 campaign to date and, registering 14 appearances in the process.

Percival has scored three tries, set up a further five, and kicked 29 goals before this injury setback.

Saints head coach Paul Wellens confirmed the news, saying: “It is really unfortunate that it has happened now because we have had a cluster of injuries around the same time, which is not ideal.

“But Mark had got to the point where something needed doing if he was going to be able to finish the season strongly so we had to make a strong call there, albeit a disappointing one.

“You can never question Mark’s toughness – but he has been uncomfortable there for a while and there was a strong thought that we would be able to manage it throughout the course of the year.

“That has proved not to be the case now. He was feeling the pain and we had it re-investigated and had to come to a decision moving forward and there was only one decision – get it fixed.

“He has been having this problem for a while and having this procedure done will almost certainly alleviate those problems moving forward.”