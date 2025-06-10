Hull KR learn Sauaso Sue fate following spitting charge in aftermath of Challenge Cup Final

HULL KR have learned the fate of forward Sauaso Sue following an Operational Rules Tribunal tonight after he was charged with Grade E Spitting.

The charge was handed to Sue in the aftermath of Rovers’ 8-6 Challenge Cup Final win over Warrington Wolves.

However, Sue has been found not guilty of that Grade E charge against a Warrington player.

While there was no doubt that he did spit, the independent Operational Rules Tribunal determined that he did not do so deliberately in the direction of a Warrington player.