Super League refereeing appointments announced for round two as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments for this weekend’s Super League fixtures have been announced.

On Thursday night, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Salford Red Devils against Hull KR, live on Sky Sports, with Ben Thaler video referee.

Move forward to Friday night and there are three fixtures with Chris Kendall taking Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Warrington Wolves and Aaron Moore getting Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity.

Live on Sky, Jack Smith will take charge of Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Hull FC as Marcus Griffiths take the video refereeing mantle.

On Saturday, Tom Grant will be in the south of France for Catalans Dragons’ fixture against Leigh Leopards whilst Liam Moore will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home fixture with St Helens on Sunday. Chris Kendall will be the video referee for that game.

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

23rd February, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: L. Moore

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

24th February, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: E. Mccarthy

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

24th February, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: L. Rush

In Goal: D. Arnold

In Goal 2: P. Brooke

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

24th February, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: N. Horton

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Hughes

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

25th February, KO: 18:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

26th February, KO: 13:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Ruckledge

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: J. Smith

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams

Time Keeper: T. Randerson