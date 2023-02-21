Super League refereeing appointments announced for round two as Jack Smith gets marquee gig

THE Super League refereeing appointments for this weekend’s Super League fixtures have been announced.
On Thursday night, Marcus Griffiths will take charge of Salford Red Devils against Hull KR, live on Sky Sports, with Ben Thaler video referee.
Move forward to Friday night and there are three fixtures with Chris Kendall taking Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Warrington Wolves and Aaron Moore getting Wigan Warriors’ fixture against Wakefield Trinity.
Live on Sky, Jack Smith will take charge of Leeds Rhinos’ clash with Hull FC as Marcus Griffiths take the video refereeing mantle.
On Saturday, Tom Grant will be in the south of France for Catalans Dragons’ fixture against Leigh Leopards whilst Liam Moore will take charge of Castleford Tigers’ home fixture with St Helens on Sunday. Chris Kendall will be the video referee for that game.
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
23rd February, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: L. Moore
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
24th February, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: E. Mccarthy
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: A. Hardcastle
Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity
24th February, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: L. Rush
In Goal: D. Arnold
In Goal 2: P. Brooke
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
24th February, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: N. Horton
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Hughes
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards
25th February, KO: 18:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
26th February, KO: 13:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Ruckledge
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: J. Smith
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: A. Williams
Time Keeper: T. Randerson