Three-man shortlist for Super League Coach of the Year

THE last three winners of the Super League Coach of the Year Award are in the running for repeat recognition in 2025.

Adrian Lam of Leigh Leopards, Matt Peet of Wigan Warriors and Willie Peters of Hull KR have received the most votes in a poll of the 12 Super League head coaches – with the winner to be announced at the Rugby League Awards Night in Manchester on Tuesday October 7.

Peters is in contention to win the award for the second year running. The 46-year-old Australian, who took the Hull KR job ahead of the 2023 season, was recognised last autumn after the Robins finished second in the Super League table and reached their first Old Trafford Grand Final.

This season, they have gone one better in the regular season by winning their first League Leaders’ Shield in the Super League era, and have also won the Challenge Cup with Wembley victory over Warrington Wolves.

Peet’s previous Coach of the Year recognition came in 2022, the 41-year-old’s first season as head coach of his hometown club.

The Warriors won the Challenge Cup that season by beating Huddersfield Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Peet has since added six more trophies, with the League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final victory in 2023, and a clean sweep in 2024 which also included the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge.

This season, Wigan have finished second in the table, meaning that like Hull KR, they have a bye through the first round of the Play-Offs this weekend, and are 80 minutes away from a return to Old Trafford.

Lam is the only one of the trio to have been crowned Coach of the Year twice already, having won the award for the first time in 2020 as the head coach of Wigan Warriors, before claiming his second in his second season with their local rivals Leigh Leopards. I

n that 2023 season, he guided the Leopards to a fairytale Challenge Cup triumph against Peters’ Hull KR at Wembley, and this year, the 55-year-old from Papua New Guinea has reconstructed his squad following the loss of several senior players to secure the club’s best-ever Super League placing of third – meaning their first home Play-Off against Wakefield Trinity this Friday night.

Betfred Super League Coach of the Year shortlist (in alphabetical order)

Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards)

Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors)

Willie Peters (Hull KR)