Ryan Brierley to join Salford Red Devils fan march in protest against owners

RYAN BRIERLEY will be joining Salford Red Devils fans on their march in protest against the club’s owners.

Brierley, who recently made the emotional move to Championship big-spenders Oldham, registered 35 tries in 95 appearances for his boyhood club Salford and played a key role in the Red Devils’ emergence as silverware contenders under head coach Paul Rowley.

However, the ongoing financial mess plaguing the top-flight club led to his sale – along with 18 of his former teammates.

But that hasn’t stopped the Scotland international from helping out his former club’s fans, and the fullback will be joining the planned march by Salford fans and the ‘1873’ supporters’ group ahead of Thursday’s fixture against Catalans Dragons at the Salford Community Stadium.

The group posted on X: “We are excited to confirm former club captain & boyhood Salford fan Ryan Brierley will be joining us on Thursdays march, to say thank you to the supporters who’ve stood by and backed him.

“He’s one of our own ❤️

Let’s make it a night to remember. See you all there!”