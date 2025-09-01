Super League Team of the Week: Leigh Leopards, Hull KR, Salford Red Devils, Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity dominate

WHICH Super League stars make League Express’ Super League Team of the Week?
1. Jai Field – Wigan Warriors
Was superb against Catalans, scoring twice and running the French side ragged.
2. Liam Marshall – Wigan Warriors
Hat-trick hero against Catalans.
3. Tesi Niu – Leigh Leopards
A destructive display from Tesi Niu in the win over Castleford.
4. Kallum Watkins – Leeds Rhinos
Ended up in the centres to finish the game as Kallum Watkins continues to show his worth for Leeds.
5. Joe Burgess – Hull KR
Scored an important try and was key coming out of defence for Hull KR against Saints.
6. Rowan Milnes – Salford Red Devils
Had his best performance of the season in a Salford shirt.
7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards
Tore Castleford apart with numerous assists and a try of his own.
8. Alec Tuitavake – Leigh Leopards
Scored two tries and was a constant threat for Leigh against Castleford.
9. Jarrod O’Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Was massive in the middle for Leeds against Hull.
10. Justin Sangare – Salford Red Devils
Caused Warrington all sorts of problems up front.
11. Frankie Halton – Leigh Leopards
Impressed against Castleford.
12. Dean Hadley – Hull KR
The ever-reliable Dean Hadley was superb against St Helens.
13. Mike McMeeken – Wakefield Trinity
Had to be included somehow following a big display over Huddersfield.
Substitutes
14. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR
Kicked an all-important 40/20 and delivered the final pass for Joe Burgess’ score to send Hull KR home against St Helens.
15. Jack Walker – Salford Red Devils
Enjoyed a timely return to Super League in a big win for Salford over Warrington.
16. Caius Faatili – Wakefield Trinity
Another devastating performance in the thrashing of Huddersfield.
17. Jake Connor – Leeds Rhinos
Had the ball on a string against Hull FC.