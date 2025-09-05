Roosters seal play-off spot with victory over Rabbitohs

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 36

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 6

JAKE KEARNAN, Allianz Stadium, Friday

SYDNEY ROOSTERS sealed their spot in the top eight with a dominant win over South Sydney Rabbitohs, putting an end to the Dolphins’ hopes of playing finals football.

The Roosters needed to win to guarantee eighth spot with the Dolphins chomping at their heels.

The Rabbitohs were welcoming back Cam Murray and Cody Walker, while all eyes were on Alex Johnston, who was just two tries off Ken Irvine’s all-time try scoring record.

The additions had little impact on the final outcome and Johnston was unable to edge any closer to the record.

The NRL warned fans throughout the week not to storm the field if Johnston was to break the record.

They’ll have a whole off-season to put in some contingency plans for when that day arrives.

One man that could feature in the record books one day is Mark Nawaqanitawase.

He was first to open the scoring when a backline shift saw Alex Johnston shoot in on Robert Toia, but a slick offload to the season’s top try-scorer got them off the mark.

Spencer Leniu looked to have crossed over minutes later when the Bunnies’ defensive line parted like the Red Sea, but it was disallowed because of an obstruction.

Both sides settled into the grind and the Rabbitohs added some spark 20 minutes in through Brandon Smith and Cam Murray – who was playing his first match of the year after tearing his Achilles tendon in the pre-season.

But the Rooster kept their foot on the gas and a scrum play saw Nawaqanitawase score his second of the night.

The Bunnies hit back shortly after when Jye Gray found some napping Roosters defenders down their left edge and shrugged off Sam Walker, before drawing and passing to Ashton Ward, who scored behind the posts.

A Billy Smith dropped ball coming out of his own end put the Bunnies back on the attack, but they weren’t able to capitalise.

Souths had their chances on the stroke of half-time when Alex Johnson attempted a chip and chase, but Nawaqanitawase made a desperate play to punch the ball out of his grasp and over the dead-ball line.

The second half didn’t start well for the Bunnies, who lost Jamie Humphreys to the sin-bin for a hip-drop tackle.

Tedesco busted through minutes later and delivered Connor Watson a try under the posts.

The Roosters took advantage of the man down with a backline shift that saw Daniel Tupou cross over in the corner.

The onslaught continued with another try to Mark Nawaqanitawase off a pinpoint cross-field kick from Sam Walker to score his seventh try in two weeks.

The Roosters then found some space down the Rabbitohs’ right edge stripping them for numbers.

Tupou delivered a one-handed pass back in field to James Tedesco who flick-passed it back to Angus Crichton who crossed over in the 64th minute.

Billy Smith looked to have crossed over in the 76th minute off a James Tedesco grubber kick but the Bunker ruled he was offside.

The Rugby League Gods have been cruel to the Rabbitohs this year.

They will be happy to put a nightmare season marred by injuries behind them.

GAMESTAR: Mark Nawaqanitawase scored three and seems to be firming for an Australian jersey.

GAMEBREAKER: Sam Walker was clinical and his pinpoint cross-field kick to Nawaqanitawase was exceptional

MATCHFACTS

ROOSTERS

1 James Tedesco

2 Daniel Tupou

3 Billy Smith

4 Robert Toia

5 Mark Nawaqanitawase

6 Hugo Savala

7 Sam Walker

8 Spencer Leniu

14 Benaiah Ioelu

10 Lindsay Collins

11 Angus Crichton

12 Victor Radley

13 Naufahu Whyte

Subs (all used)

9 Connor Watson

15 Egan Butcher

16 Blake Steep

17 Siua Wong

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (6, 22, 52), Tupou (42), Watson (44), Crichton (64)

Goals: Walker (5/6)

RABBITOHS

1 Jye Gray

2 Alex Johnston

3 Isaiah Tass

4 Jack Wighton

5 Tyrone Munro

6 Ashton Ward

7 Jamie Humphreys

8 Sean Keppie

9 Siliva Havili

10 Keaon Koloamatangi

11 Tallis Duncan

12 Jai Arrow

13 Lachlan Hubner

Subs (all used)

14 Brandon Smith

15 Jacob Host

16 Cody Walker

17 Cam Walker

Tries: Ward (24)

Goals: Ward (1/1)

Sin-bin: Humphreys (41) – hip-drop tackle

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6; 16-6, 22-6, 28-6, 30-6, 36-6

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Mark Nawaqanitawase

Rabbitohs: Jye Gray

Penalty count: 3-7

Half-time: 10-6

Referee: Adam Gee

Attendance: 41,604