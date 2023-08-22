Leeds Rhinos CEO issues defiant message to Super League club’s supporters amidst fans’ frustrations

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has issued a defiant message to club supporters amidst their frustrations over recruitment and retention.

The likes of Sam Walters, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and Zane Tetevano have all left or will leave Headingley whilst only Mickael Goudemand has been announced as an incoming recruit.

The Rhinos have been linked with Newcastle Knights flyer Lachlan Miller but Hetherington has now issued a statement to fans about potential recruitment following a 24-22 win over Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

“We really do appreciate the support from all our fans and sponsors and the atmosphere yesterday was terrific,” Hetherington said in a latter to fans.

“Whilst the victory was very welcome, it does not alter our challenge to improve our squad for next season.

“I do understand the frustrations of our fans in terms of our recruitment but they can be assured that there is a lot going on behind the scenes to create a squad full of talented and very committed players, which is what Rohan Smith is striving for.

“We are making sure that we get not just the right player but also the right person to take us forward next season and, just as importantly, in the years ahead,” added Hetherington.

