Hull KR boss Willie Peters unclear over major RFL ruling on match minutes

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has revealed that “no one” has mentioned the match-minutes limit that was introduced for the 2024 Super League season.

Back in December 2023, the RFL approved 44 recommended law changes by the sport’s Brain Health and Clinical Advisory Group.

One of those recommendations was to introduce limits on the amount of minutes a player can play in 12 months in a bid to decrease cumulative load players throughout their careers.

Forwards over 22 were limited to 25 full game equivalents or 2,000 minutes of rugby. Backs over 22 were limited to 30 full game equivalents in a 12-month period or 2,400 minutes.

For forwards 22 or younger, the limit was set at 20 full game equivalents, with backs under the age of 22 able to fulfil 25 full game equivalents.

Players 18 or under were set with an even lower match limit, with forwards having 15 full game equivalents and backs 20.

But, Peters insists that no such limits have been discussed for the 2025 season.

“No one has mentioned it this year. We usually get it from the RFL with communication around that,” Peters said.

“I’m not 100 percent about it, there has been no communication about it at all. We used to get emails about it but we haven’t received anything on it.

“The thing is, it’s early on in the season. If we find out now it won’t change anything as it’s only round 11 as we would have time to adjust.

“It’s nothing major, it’s just a case of finding out and seeing where it’s at.”