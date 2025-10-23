Salford City Reds 2025 company set up by mother of Workington Town winger

A NEW entity has been registered on Companies House under the name ‘Salford City Reds 2025’ with shareholders named as Tracy Atiga and Kanaloa Hawaii Sports Entertainment Limited.

Atiga was in attendance at the club’s final home game of the season against Wakefield Trinity, in the executive box alongside Curtiz Brown and Stephen Englander.

The move follows assistant coach Krisnan Inu’s resignation as a director of Jacobsen Venture Group Ltd – the company set up to buy the Red Devils.

Atiga is also the mother of Workington Town winger Levi Atiga, who, according to All Out Rugby League, has signed a playing contract with Salford for 2026 despite the club’s continued financial uncertainty.

The second shareholder listed on Companies House, Kanaloa Hawaii Sports Entertainment Limited, is based in New Zealand was part of an unsuccessful bid by Atiga to create a Hawaii-based rugby league franchise into the United States competition, the Major Rugby League (MRL).