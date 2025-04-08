Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella speaks out on what he feels ‘isn’t right’ in rugby league after calling for refereeing consistency

HULL KR captain Elliot Minchella believes that there needs to be more refereeing consistency in Super League after declaring that games at the start of a season “look different” to games played at the end of the season.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast with pundits Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin, Minchella feels that adapting to new rules just to see the rules be interpreted differently as the season wears on is wrong and that the same level of consistency needs to be applied throughout the year.

“It’s controversial but when the start of the year comes around the referees come out with a new rule, then it needs to be sustained all year round,” Minchella said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“Last year we saw a clampdown around flopping and markers being square and then by midway through the year it was eased off massively.

“I just want consistency with it because now you can put hands people and get away with it.

“As a player you try and adapt to the new rules but within six months they are not very highlighted anymore so it’s difficult.

“An opposition team might not do that and you feel badly done to. The games at the start of the year and at the end of the year look different and I don’t think that’s right.”