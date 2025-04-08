Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith reveals all on horror injury and why his “penguin feet” saved him from disaster

LEEDS RHINOS loose-forward Cameron Smith admits his right ankle is “not quite where it needs to be” as he gives an update on his horror injury.

Smith was ruled out for up to ten weeks back in late February after he left the field early during Leeds’ win at Salford Red Devils.

Since then, the Rhinos’ co-captain has undergone an intense rehab course in order to get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

That being said, it was a horror injury to suffer as Smith goes through the ins and outs of the problem.

“I’m nearly five weeks post-surgery so I’ve had a full ankle reconstruction and a repair of my syndesmosis – rehab is going really well,” Smith told the Leeds Rhinos podcast.

“We’ve got an amazing team down at Kirkstall so it’s given me an opportunity to focus on different things other then week to week games.

“The aim is get this ankle as close to my left but it is limited at the moment and not quite where it needs to be.

“You have a repair of the front syndesmosis ligament at the front of your ankle and that stops you from getting that range through your foot.”

However, despite the current injury sidelining Smith for a number of months, it could have been even worse – if not for his self-proclaimed “penguin feet”!

“My natural foot position, I’ve got penguin feet! The surgeon told me I was extremely lucky that my feet are shaped that way.

“If the force had gone through a natural foot position then it probably would have ended in a full leg break so I’m really fortunate.

“It’s rubbish now being on the sidelines but I’m fortunate that didn’t happen.”