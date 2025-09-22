Hull KR chief executive comments on Willie Peters rumours

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin has explained that he is ‘relaxed’ about speculation linking Willie Peters with a move to the NRL.

Despite being contracted until the end of the 2028 Super League season, Peters continues to be linked with NRL clubs.

And, over the weekend, the Australian’s name has now been mentioned by Daily Telegraph writer ‘Buzz’ Rothfield about taking the Manly Sea Eagles job, as well as hinting that Peters’ name could be in the running for South Sydney Rabbitohs’ number one position when Wayne Bennett retires.

However, Lakin appeared on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast played down the links, saying: “I’m confident and relaxed but in a sensible way.

“Willie is a fantastic communicator and me and him are very close and I’ve said that if there’s genuine interest then talk to me, but we haven’t needed to have that conversation.

“I’m genuinely relaxed on these sort of things because I think if Willie is attracting interest, then we’re doing well and you’ve got to be pragmatic about it.

“These are good problems. If there’s interest in our players or our coach, then it’s because we’re actually doing well. That’s a good problem to have.

“He’s contracted to 2028 and we haven’t had a conversation to suggest otherwise. I believe he and his family are really happy but we’ll take it as it comes.”