St Helens’ Kyle Feldt on track for play-off tie

ST HELENS are confident of having Kyle Feldt available for Saturday’s play-off eliminator at Leeds Rhinos.

Feldt, who is Saints’ top scorer with 20 tries in his debut Super League season, suffered a back issue in last Friday’s win over Castleford Tigers.

With fellow winger Lewis Murphy also suffering an injury in that final regular-season game, Feldt’s withdrawal was a big scare, but head coach Paul Wellens says the Aussie is on track to feature this weekend.

“Lewis Murphy is gone for the year,” said Wellens.

“He had a recurrence of the (quad) injury he picked up previously which is disappointing.

“Kyle Feldt came off the field with some back spasms. We removed him because he was feeling uncomfortable.

“He’s making some good progress so if he continues to progress in the same way he should be okay.”

Saints have Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Matt Whitley, Mark Percival and Harry Robertson to come back after being rested, plus props Alex Walmsley (should he complete the head-injury protocols) and George Delaney (following suspension).

“I feel we’re in a good spot,” added Wellens.

“In the game against Castleford last week a number of senior players played who are still building continuity and perhaps needed another game.

“We also sat a few people out who we’ve asked a lot of this year. I felt a week off to freshen up was the right thing for them.

“It’s about getting the balance right, and I’m confident that the team we’ll take to Headingley on Saturday is in a good spot physically and mentally.”