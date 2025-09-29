Hull KR chief executive reveals ‘unsustainable’ aspect of rugby league as Paul Lakin calls for improved TV deal

HULL KR chief executive Paul Lakin believes that the current rugby league model is ‘unsustainable’ and that the next Super League broadcast deal needs to increase.

Despite Rovers holding a commanding position at the top of the Super League table, winning the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup, the East Yorkshire club has suffered from a huge increase in costs in recent years.

And Lakin has pointed to the fact that the current Sky broadcast deal – which sits at £21 million instead of the £40 million negotiated almost a decade ago – is not enough.

“(There’s been) a substantial uplift in costs too,” Lakin said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“The rewards for the Challenge Cup are not as great as some think. Of course, we made a profit. It helps but it doesn’t shift the dial.

“Have we moved forward to cutting the shortfall of what the directors have to put in? No, I’ve failed miserably.

“I think it comes down to the Sky distributions or the distributions that we get from the broadcaster. We would need a greater distribution because I think the model proves that it’s not sustainable.

“If we can’t make it work, who can? It’s too big a shortfall. It’s not possible.

“Let’s say that we got back to a position like we were in 2016 or 2017 with Sky distributions then it’s probably sustainable.”

Lakin also believes that an increase in funding will help relieve the pressure on club benefactors.

“I’d like to think (we can get to 2016/2017 levels) so but I recognise it won’t happen overnight.

“We need to start moving in that direction for sure because for all clubs to rely on benefactors, they’re not investors because there’s no return, then we need the funding to improve.

“Attendances have been fantastic and I believe viewing figures have been fantastic. Attendances have never been so good across the league so there’s a lot of positive narrative to put into the next broadcast negotiations.”

In terms of moving forward into 2026, a 14-team Super League is on the cards with Lakin revealing that KR voted in support of an expanded top flight, but wanted it come into being in 2027. i “We voted for 14 but we felt it should be a year later and implemented for 2027 but it’s a democracy and we fully support that.

“It’s a fair point but I think there’s going to be some significant savings centrally that will afford teams 13 and 14 to come in. Also the premise of the 14 teams is that teams currently in there won’t have distribution affected.

“Going into 2027 then all bets are off because it’s a new deal but for 2026, what we receive this year, we will receive next year.”