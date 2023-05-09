Potential Super League destinations for Hull KR trio Jimmy Keinhorst, Ethan Ryan and Sam Wood

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters announced in his pre-match press conference this week that Jimmy Keinhorst, Ethan Ryan and Sam Wood would all be exiting Craven Park when their contracts run out at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

With Peters wanting to move in a different direction, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a number of clubs try and vie for all three players for 2024 and beyond.

So here are potential Super League destinations for the trio.

Jimmy Keinhorst – Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield are in desperate need of players – both immediately and for 2024 whether or not they face the drop to the Championship. Jimmy Keinhorst would certainly bring utility value to Mark Applegarth’s squad with the German international able to play in a multitude of positions. Though 32 years of age, Keinhorst is wily and experienced and can help the younger players at Belle Vue with their game. Reliant when called upon, someone of the KR man’s ilk is something that Trinity have been crying out for all season – could a deal even be struck early?

Ethan Ryan – Castleford Tigers

Given the plethora of players out of contract at Castleford at the end of 2023, wing is likely going to be a spot to focus on. Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua and Greg Eden are all off-contract with head coach Andy Last set to overhaul the Tigers squad for 2024 and beyond. Bringing in Ireland international Ethan Ryan would certainly help, with the 26-year-old a popular figure at Craven Park despite his lack of game time. Ryan would also provide much-needed pace to Castleford’s backline which has struggled to find many openings in 2023.

Sam Wood – Salford Red Devils

Salford have struggled in the outside backs in 2023 with the likes of Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess and Ken Sio all struggling with lengthy injuries at one time or another. As such, the Red Devils’ depth has often been called into question with Paul Rowley unable to build a big squad due to financial constraints. However, picking up 25-year-old Wood would certainly help fill the gaps along the backline with the current Rovers star able to play both centre and wing. Wood is desperate for regular first-team rugby league and with Deon Cross, Ken Sio and Rhys Williams all out-of-contract at the end of 2023, it could open the door for Salford to move.