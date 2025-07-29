Hull KR confirm temporary stadium changes following Coldplay concert

HULL KR have confirmed temporary stadium changes for the club’s Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on Saturday August 9.

Coldplay will be hitting up East Hull on Monday 18/Tuesday 19 of August as part of their tour and now Rovers have revealed how that will affect the stadium.

Rovers’ brainchild, Craven Streat, will be relocated to the East Stand field for one game only in order to allow preparation work for the stage build to take place in the south end of the stadium.

Access to ‘Craven Streat East’ will be permitted via the North East corner of the stadium directly onto the field, but fans from all stands can access Craven Streat East prior to the game.

However, if fans leave their area after entering the main stadium, re-entry will not be allowed as their ticket/membership will show as scanned. With the stadium at full capacity for the game, strictly no exceptions will be made to this rule.

At 2.45pm, access to Craven Streat East will close and the area will be fully cleared with the club explaining that all supporters must be out of this area by 3pm.