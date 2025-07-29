St Helens winger Jon Bennison makes loan move

ST HELENS winger Jon Bennison has made a two-week loan move to Championship side, Widnes Vikings.

The 22-year-old has made 12 appearances for St.Helens’ first-team during the 2025 Super League season so far, the last of which came in May at Magic Weekend.

However, Bennison will now link up with Widnes, who currently sit in ninth in the Championship table with six points separating the Vikings and the last play-off spot.

Widnes’ next two Championship fixtures will see them face Sheffield Eagles away this Sunday, followed by a home match against Batley Bulldogs.