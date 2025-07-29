Refereeing appointments confirmed for three Super League fixtures

THE remaining three fixtures of Super League Round 20 will take place this weekend – and what a weekend of action it promises to be.
Hull KR and Salford Red Devils are up first on Thursday night at Craven Park, whilst Leigh Leopards host Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers visit St Helens on Friday.
But, who will officiate those three fixtures?
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR
31st July, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
01st August, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: G. Jones
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: A. Smith
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
01st August, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton
Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold
Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis
Video Referee: L. Rush
Time Keeper: A. Brown