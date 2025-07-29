Refereeing appointments confirmed for three Super League fixtures

THE remaining three fixtures of Super League Round 20 will take place this weekend – and what a weekend of action it promises to be.

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils are up first on Thursday night at Craven Park, whilst Leigh Leopards host Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers visit St Helens on Friday.

But, who will officiate those three fixtures?

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR

31st July, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

01st August, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: G. Jones

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: A. Smith

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

01st August, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Pemberton

Touch Judge 1: D. Arnold

Touch Judge 2: S. Ellis

Video Referee: L. Rush

Time Keeper: A. Brown