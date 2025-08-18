Hull KR enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves banned as two other Super League players charged

HULL KR forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been banned for two games for Grade C Striking following his side’s 10-6 win over Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

Waerea-Hargreaves’ actions came under the microscope after he struck Wigan’s Tyler Dupree with his elbow, but referee Liam Moore chose not to punish the New Zealander.

However, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has taken a dim view of the issue, hitting the veteran with five penalty points to take him to 13.5 and this a two-match ban.

Elsewhere, Taane Milne of Huddersfield Giants has also been banned for one game after being charged with Grade C Foul and abusive language towards match officials.

Milne was given five penalty points, giving him nine in total and thus a one-match suspension.

Catalans Dragons forward Tevita Pangai Junior has been charged with Grade B Late contact on passer, receiving three penalty points but no ban.