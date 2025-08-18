Wigan St Patricks mourn club stalwart Joe Charnock

WIGAN ST PATRICKS are in mourning for Joe Charnock, who passed away on Saturday 9 August, at the age of 73.

Having joined Pats as a player in 1968, Charnock subsequently served the club in a host of capacities, including as vice-chairman, fundraising officer and club ambassador. He also coached Pats’ Cobras side.

He had been suffering with a serious back condition and had been staying at Wigan and Leigh Hospice for respite.

Joe Charnock was, in addition to his commitments with Pats, also a long-standing volunteer at Wigan Warriors, helping out in particular with the club’s kit.

Pats stated: “It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of much-loved club legend Joe Charnock Senior. Joe has and will always be a huge part of Wigan St Patricks, the beating heart of our club. He was a vital member, an amazing friend and truly one of the greats.

“Joe has been a face we all recognise at Pats for well over half a century, from player to coach, team manager to a committee member, his light will always shine inside us all.”

The Warriors stated: “Joe would give up his spare time to help in any area that needed assistance. The heart of our club beats in the people who make it what it is, and Joe was one of those people. He was a very well respected friend to everyone here, and we will miss him greatly.”

The Betfred Super League champions continued: “Joe’s warmth and commitment to the community game was noticed by many, leading to him receiving the ‘Wigan Warriors Ultimate Community Hero’ in July 2023. He was also selected to be a ‘Community Club Representative’ having been chosen as the well-deserved winner from more than 4000 supporter entries.”

Joe Charnock, whose wife Agnes predeceased him, leaves daughters Louise and Caroline, and grandchildren. His funeral will be held at St Mary’s church, Standishgate, Wigan WN1 1XL at noon on Wednesday 27 August.