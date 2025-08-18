‘Netto to Sainsbury’s’: Chris Chester to ‘clear the decks’ at Castleford Tigers

“WE’VE been shopping at Netto, now we’re shopping at Sainsbury’s” – interim Castleford Tigers head coach Chris Chester is set to “clear the decks” at the West Yorkshire club.

Following a dreadful 64-6 thrashing by local rivals Leeds Rhinos, Chester cut an exasperated figure in the post-match press conference, promising change.

“I’ve got to make the right decisions moving forwards on team selection on players that will be here next year,” Chester said.

“There be tough conversations with players that are still contracted as well because we’ve had five years of mediocrity.

“I’ve been used to winning at Leigh. I hope it hurts the players as much as it hurts me and the rest of my staff.

“I know how much it means to the town and maybe some of these players don’t quite feel that.

“I think if you ask (Leeds coach) Brad Arthur how many players he would take from our current squad, there wouldn’t be many.

“We’ve got to clear the decks. We’ve got to get the right people in and get the right coach in. We’ve got to bring in mentally tough rugby league players.

“Probably about eight-to-ten players will be involved (next season from the current squad) if I got my own way. Obviously some players are contracted but I just want people here that will fight for everything.

“We’re going to have some big bodies and we’re going to have some speed. We are going to have players that care and I know the coach will instil that in them as well.

“We’ve been shopping at Netto in the past, now we’re shopping at Sainsbury’s.”