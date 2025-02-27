Hull KR given positive news on Mikey Lewis injury

HULL KR have provided an injury update on their star halfback, Mikey Lewis, after he was taken from the field during their 14-12 win over Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

Lewis went down under a challenge from Wakefield’s Max Jowitt, with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel handing the Trinity fullback a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge in the aftermath.

The Rovers man went for scans earlier this week, with some relative good news for the East Yorkshire side.

Scans on Lewis’ ankle have confirmed the syndesmotic injury sustained against Wakefield is not as severe as first suspected, with the halfback projected to return in the coming weeks.