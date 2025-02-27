Paul Wellens puts his hand up for Las Vegas as St Helens boss makes admission on ruck speed

PAUL WELLENS has put his hand up for St Helens to take part in the Las Vegas extravaganza in the near future.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will go up against each other in Sin City this weekend as part of a quadruple header that will see four NRL sides as well as England Women take on Australia Women.

Saints, whose most recent sojourn abroad saw them bring home the World Club Challenge trophy from Australia, were not invited this time around.

But Wellens has not discounted such a trip in the future.

“Its not something I’ve thought much about but I’ve been fortunate as a player and coach to have had a lot of experience whether that be trips to America or Australia,” Wellens said.

“I’ve benefitted from that just by being part of a professional rugby league team. I’ve cherished those life experiences and if us as a club have the chance for more of those experiences then I would find it very hard to deprive our players of that.”

Wellens, however, isn’t aware that Saints had conversations about making the trip to Las Vegas for 2025.

“Not that I’m aware of but such discussions happen above me. The only thing I’ve had in my mind is the season and getting the players prepared.”

On the field, meanwhile, there have been claims in the early rounds of the 2025 Super League season that the ruck speed is getting slower.

Wellens had this to say on the issue: “For a few years now, compared to the NRL, it is noticeably slower. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, but it is slower.

“I very much put the onus on our players to speed up the ruck when we’ve got the ball and to slow it down when we don’t have the ball.

“That message is one that I’m pretty sure all the other 11 coaches will be giving their own players.”