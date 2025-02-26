Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh makes loan move to Super League rivals

SAM ESEH has joined Hull FC on loan.

Eseh Jr, who is yet to make his senior debut for the Warriors since arriving from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 season, featured in pre-season at Oldham and most recently a Reserves friendly against Castleford Tigers at Robin Park Arena.

The 21-year-old, who returns to the MKM Stadium having played four matches for Hull FC towards the end of last year, made Betfred Super League loan appearances at Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos which included victories over Leigh Leopards, London Broncos and Huddersfield Giants.