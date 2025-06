HULL KR have confirmed that Lee Kershaw has sustained an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury which will see him miss the remainder of the 2025 Super League season.

Kershaw has made just one appearance for Rovers in 2025, and has spent time on loan with Castleford Tigers where he made three appearances.

The 26-year-old had been playing in a reserves game for the Robins when he suffered the injury.