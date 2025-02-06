Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess admits it was “a shame” that he couldn’t strike up a deal to bring brother Tom Burgess to Super League club

WARRINGTON WOLVES head coach Sam Burgess admits that it was “a shame” that he couldn’t strike a deal for his brother Tom Burgess.

Tom has instead signed for Huddersfield Giants on a three-year deal, with Sam going head-to-head with his brother in the opening round of Super League 2025.

It promises to be a momentous occasion, but Sam has reflected on missing out on signing his brother as he looks ahead to the round one clash.

“On a personal note, both our families are going to be there,” Sam told Sky Sports.

“Thomas hasn’t quite organised it yet, but we’re supposed to get some corporate boxes at Huddersfield.

“It’ll be a nice day there either way, and we’re looking forward to the season starting all over again.

“I like to say he’s older because I’m much smaller than him.

“He brings a great deal of experience. He played 250 games in the NRL and he’s already played 50 Super League games prior to Huddersfield, plus 35 Test matches.

“There aren’t too many players who have got that resume – it’s a lot greater than me and George – so he brings a great deal of experience and he’s a calm head in the group.

“It’s a shame we couldn’t get him, but that’s the way it goes. We can deal with that.”

At the time of him signing for the Giants, there were a number of other clubs interested in Tom’s signature, with Burgess previously revealing that both Warrington and Catalans Dragons wanted to recruit the ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs behemoth.

“I had three clubs come in for me: Warrington, Catalans and Huddersfield,” Burgess previously told League Express.

“Warrington was the one club that everyone thought I’d go for because of Sam.

“I always liked the idea of Catalans because I like speaking French, I’m pretty good at it and I think I’d enjoy the lifestyle.

“But, I think the language barrier might have been a bit tough for my wife and kids.

“Then people forget that Huddersfield is my hometown club – I’m from just round the corner. It made sense to me and I saw the potential in the squad.

“I thought we could do something here, I’ve not just come here for three years to sit in the bottom four. I definitely see potential here.”