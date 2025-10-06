Hull KR have ‘done nothing yet’ insists prop Sam Luckley

HULL KR prop Sam Luckley insists his team “has done nothing yet” as talk grows of a potential historic treble.

The Robins have the chance to win their third major trophy this season if they can defeat Wigan in the Grand Final, after winning the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield earlier this year.

“It feels really good, but it hasn’t really sunk in yet,” said Luckley.

“We keep getting reminded of the treble but we’re not really thinking about it.

“I said before that we’re keeping our feet firmly on the floor. We’re staying humble about it because we’ve done nothing yet. We’re just trying to keep it at arm’s length.”

The Robins were beaten 9-2 by Wigan last year in the Grand Final and Luckley admits there is “unfinished business” against the Warriors.

“It’s going to be a rematch and we’re really looking forward to it. I can’t wait to sink my teeth in.”

This Saturday will be the culmination of an amazing season for the Robins, with two trophies banked already. But Luckley insists that all of that achievement has been “parked”.

“You don’t think about the end of the game,” he said.

“You don’t want to think of the win before you even step onto the pitch. We take it one week at a time. Obviously this is the last week, but we’ll just be staying humble, focusing on what we do.”