Kaide Ellis admits changing his game to become Wigan Warriors ever-present

WIGAN WARRIORS’ ever-present loose-forward in 2025, Kaide Ellis, admits he needed to change his game to remain on the field longer.

The 29-year-old joined the Warriors in 2022, and by his own admission he did some foolish things on the field earlier in his Wigan career that led him to serving several suspensions.

Two incidents that stand out more than most was when he received a five-match ban for throwing punches against Catalans Dragons and when he was sent off in a Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves in 2023 for a headbutt on Stefan Ratchford.

The former Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra forward knew his game needed to change and he admits he was frustrated with himself for missing so many matches.

“I did think quite a lot about it after the 2023 season,” said Ellis.

“There is a line, and I think sometimes I crossed it in the wrong way.

“We had that Challenge Cup game I always think back to, when I put my head on (Stefan) Ratchford’s head. It was just stupid, so that one woke me up a little.

“It’s not tough, but it is easy to do. I didn’t like the fact I was missing so many games, so I have worked hard on it. I still want to be physical, but I needed to cut out the stupid stuff, so I did have a lot to think about.”

Ellis paid tribute to Wigan fullback Jai Field after his Australian counterpart pulled off a try-saving tackle on Owen Trout midway through the second half of the semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards.

“It is a strength of his that you don’t see a lot and that just shows you his attitude. I can count at least ten times he has done that in big games,” said Ellis.

“He is known, and we love him for, his attacking flair. But when he gets into people legs and comes up with big defensive plays on players who you might think he has no right to stop, it is pretty special.

“I know he prides himself on it, and we are grateful to have both sides of his game.”