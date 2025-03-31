Hull KR land their first overseas talent from groundbreaking partnership with Port Moresby Vipers

HULL KR have landed their first talent as part of the club’s groundbreaking partnership with leading Papua New Guinea club Port Moresby Vipers.

That youngster is Junior Bini Kaeaka, who has already made the flight to the UK to link up with Rovers’ academy this week.

During their time with Hull KR, the PNG players will be given comprehensive education and welfare support whilst with the Robins to aid their personal development and integration into the new environment.

The relationship opens a new development path for the club and the island nation with Port Moresby’s junior players selected for the Robins’ Academy being designated as federation-trained players should they sign for the club’s first team.

There had been some delay to any potential incomings with difficulties arising from visa issues, but Bini Kaeaka is the first man across.

He’s ARRIVED! 🤩🇵🇬 Junior Bini Kaeaka has now landed in England and will join up with our Academy next week 🙌🔜#UpTheRobins🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/IIrrUwrzEm — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) March 30, 2025

Port Moresby Vipers are one of the most successful clubs in Papua New Guinea, with the club winning the National Cup in 1990, 1992, 1994 and 2013.

Rovers have a rich history with PNG stars, including Stanley Gene and Makali Aizue who both became cult heroes during their time at Craven Park.