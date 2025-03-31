Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley responds to more potential player exits after absence of key players

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley insists he is not ‘judging anyone’ following reports that two of his players refused to play after failing to be paid on time for a second successive month.

The Red Devils’ players were paid a day late, with reports surfacing earlier in the week from All Out Rugby League that stated that the players had refused to train amidst late payments.

Despite being paid on Friday, Rowley’s squad was once more cut down to size for their 54-0 thrashing at the hands of Wigan Warriors yesterday, with academy and reserves players Fin Yates and Josh Wagstaffe just some of those being called up as experienced heads Kallum Watkins and Chris Atkin dropped out.

Following his side’s demolition at the Brick Community Stadium, Rowley fronted up to the Sky cameras.

“It’s very difficult to judge anyone based on how they go about their business,” Rowley responded to a question about player exits after All Out Rugby League claimed that captain Kallum Watkins had refused to play and, subsequently, had been linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos.

“What I’ve always tried to do is concern myself with the lads who are in there and pull their shirt on. Anyone else who missed out, that’s not my concern.

“My concern is those in the dressing room and I put all my energy into them and I’m very proud of them.”

Rowley, however, doesn’t know if there will be more player exits before his side’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against Catalans Dragons next weekend: “Who knows, who knows? It’s a difficult situation where we’re getting squeezed from a lot of different directions so it is difficult at the minute.”