Hull KR launch revenge mission but long off-season awaits St Helens

LIGHTNING rarely strikes twice, and it certainly didn’t for St Helens on Saturday.

They needed a late miracle against Leeds at Headingley, but there was no more divine intervention against Hull KR at Craven Park.

The Robins and Saints had already met three times this year, and in all three instances, Willie Peters’ charges emerged victorious. The semi-final was no different. The Robins are on a mission, and nothing is stopping them from getting back to Old Trafford. The revenge mission against the Warriors is on.

While the rain roared down before kick-off, and the wind soared, there was an eerie calm on Poorhouse Lane in the late afternoon. The skies cleared and the sun came out. A sense of quiet confidence, of anticipation, of clear expectation. How times have changed.

Three years ago Hull KR finished eighth. Five years ago, they were 11th. But now they are in finals and winning silverware. They are a club reborn. Trophies and glory are not just the aim, but the demand.

And Peters’ men delivered. Refreshed after a week off, they started strongly, dominated the middle and St Helens barely got out of their own half. Hull KR defensively ground them to a halt.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves threw back the years and was skittling defenders like ten-pins. Jez Litten terrorised tired defenders around the ruck. Peta Hiku proved a nightmare for makeshift centre Matt Whitley on the left edge, and Joe Burgess gave Jon Bennison issues on the right.

Their defence was brave but at times Saints were their own worst enemy – Jack Welsby’s yellow card for a professional foul, Tristan Sailor’s foot into touch after a kick, and numerous knock-ons. Far too many times St Helens were caught on the last tackle, unable to get to a kick. At the professional level that is unforgivable.

The visitors had some questionable calls against them, with doubt over Joe Burgess’ pass to Mikey Lewis and the winger’s grounding for his own try. But if Saints had used up all their luck a week ago, it went missing in east Hull.

At 12-0 it was one of the more one-sided first halves you’ll see. The Robins were only disappointed that they couldn’t manage to put more points on the board. Every other area was dominant, from possession, field position, metres made and tackles broken.

However, the second half started completely differently to the first, with St Helens scoring a sensational try. From what might have been their first attack of the game, a series of great offloads freed Deon Cross on the wing to dive over. The Robins then proceeded to kick the ball out on the full and then play the ball incorrectly, inviting Saints in.

It was a nervy spell, but eventually the storm was weathered after Oliver Gildart touched down in the corner. The centre added another with nine minutes left. The pressure was relieved, a stadium relaxed and the home side had wrapped it up.

As full-time struck the Hull KR supporters sang “please, give a little respect to me” from Erasure’s classic song. Surely that time has come, and with a Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield in their possession, and now back-to-back Grand Final appearances too, respect is well-earned and abundant.

For the Red V, many questions remain. Does Paul Wellens keep his job? What is the club’s best spine? Can they bring in a new halfback and hooker? What forwards do they need to improve their ageing pack? It will be a long off-season for them.

And for the Robins, a single question remains: will they avenge last year’s Grand Final defeat and claim their first-ever Super League title? Three does not go into one.

Only Hull KR or Wigan can grab that special third major trophy this Saturday at Old Trafford, and we wait to see how the final chapter of this book plays out.