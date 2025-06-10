Halifax Panthers confident for Wheelchair Challenge Cup final with returning star and new depth

HALIFAX PANTHERS believe their extra squad depth can help deliver a first wheelchair trophy in three seasons.

Winners of the first four Challenge Cups, between 2015 and 2018, as well as being champions in two of the first three Super League seasons, they haven’t lifted silverware since their latter Grand Final triumph of 2022.

Beaten by Leeds Rhinos in last year’s league decider, Halifax have bolstered their squad for this season with the return of England star Jack Brown from Australia.

While a quarter-final bye (after Catalans Dragons were ejected from the competition) and a 100-18 success over Sheffield Eagles in the last four hasn’t been the most testing route to Saturday’s Challenge Cup final, their roster will likely mean they are considered favourites against London Roosters.

As well as world champions in Brown, Rob Hawkins and player-coach Wayne Boardman, there are emerging talents including Joe Calcott – a nominee for last year’s International Golden Boot, won by Hawkins – Nathaniel Wright, Tom Martin and Jordan Holt.

The returning Brown, who scored 17 tries in the 2022 World Cup, is just the cherry on the cake.

“Jack going to Australia kind of took the wind out of our sails,” said Boardman.

“We restructured and it took us a few years to fill that hole. Now Jack comes back and fills that hole so we’re starting again!

“He’s such an influential player, he’s so cool-headed. He tightens up that middle in defence which is where we’ve been lacking a little bit at times.

“We’ve been building since he left and we’ve now got a team of internationals. We’ve got English internationals (himself, Brown and Hawkins) and Ireland internationals (Calcott and Martin).”

London, led by England coach Tom Coyd, had to overcome two giants in Wigan Warriors (56-46) and Leeds (30-28) to make the final.

Argonauts, one of the clubs amalgamated to form the Roosters three years ago, reached two cup finals but a win at Wigan’s Robin Park Leisure Centre would be a first southern triumph.

Boardman added: “London will be up for it, it’s the first final in their existence so far.

“Joe (Coyd) and Lewis (King) are already selected in the national performance squad and Joe is looking on fire at the moment. It should be a good, hard-fought final.”

Kick-off is at 2pm, with tickets on sale via the RFL and live streaming coverage provided by the BBC.