Hull KR outside back Connor Barley makes permanent move elsewhere

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced the signing of Hull KR outside back Connor Barley on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Barley has spent a considerable time at the Millennium Stadium over the last two years on dual-registration from Hull KR, with the 20-year-old now joining the Championship club permanently after making ten appearances over a number of spells.

Rovers, Head Coach, Paul Cooke said: “Connor is someone that we all on the coaching staff know very well and has spent some time with the club on dual-registration over the last two years.

“Connor is a big, athletic, strong player who can play a multitude of positions.

“Myself, Ged and Ian believe he has lots of potential, at just 20 years old his best rugby league is ahead of him and we as coaches are looking forward to working with him to make sure he fulfils that potential at Featherstone Rovers.

“It will be good for the club and Connor to work permanently together to improve him as a person and player.”