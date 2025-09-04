Salford Red Devils star out for rest of Super League season as loanee returns to parent club

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Jayden Nikorima will be out for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season with a fractured shoulder.

Nikorima returned for Salford in their 25-12 win over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but suffered an injury that will see him out for the rest of the campaign.

That devastating news was confirmed by head coach Paul Rowley.

“That’ll be Jayden now for the year, he’s got a fractured in the shoulder,” Rowley confirmed.

“It’s a blow but we have got Esan Marsters back with Louix Gorman going back to Hull KR.

“He has been absolutely fantastic for us, he was good against Leigh and then built on that against Warrington.

“I think Louix has earned that chance in the Hull KR team. I’m not sure if he will start but it would be good to see him.”

Rowley also reflected on that incredible win at Warrington last week.

“Throughout my time here there have been some moments like that and that was certainly one of them.

“It was a bit of an emotional release, you could feel it. It was brilliant. We’ve not win the cup and we understand that.

“But we are allowed a good day. We enjoyed sharing that moment with everyone.”

The Red Devils will be going up against Catalans Dragons tomorrow night.