Liam Moore to make history as Grand Final officials revealed

LIAM MOORE will become the first referee to take charge of the Super League Grand Final four times.

The 30-year-old will blow the whistle on Saturday’s Old Trafford showdown between Hull KR and Wigan Warriors.

He officiated three successive finals between 2021 and 2023, before Chris Kendall was appointed to last year’s decider.

It’s a second major appointment of the year for Moore, who was also the referee for June’s Challenge Cup final.

And he will pull clear of Russell Smith, Ashley Klein, Richard Silverwood and Kendall, who have each presided over three Grand Finals.

Jack Smith has been appointed as the video referee, with Marcus Griffiths and Richard Thompson the touch judges. Kendall will be the reserve referee.