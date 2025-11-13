Hull KR prop Leo Tennison set for rival Super League move

HULL KR have confirmed the departure of Leo Tennison, ahead of his move to another Super League club.

The young prop made his first team debut for the Robins during the 2023 Super League campaign, featuring in Hull KR’s away clash against Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium.

A product of the club’s academy system, Tennison has been part of Rovers’ pathway programme and featured regularly for the reserves.

Speaking on Tennison’s departure, Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters said: “On behalf of the club, we wish Leo all the very best for the future and thank him for his efforts throughout his time at Hull KR.”

The 21-year-old has made two appearances for Rovers, but has spent most of his time out on loan for the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Cornwall and Goole Vikings.